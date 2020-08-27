Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Annette Mae Kazalas
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1936
DIED
August 25, 2020
Age 84, of Dormont, after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late loving parents, Theodore and Mary Kirlan. Devoted and loving wife of the late John G. Kazalas. Beloved mother of George (Jennine), Ted (Lynn), John and Mary Kazalas; cherished YiaYia of John F, Michael, Cullen, Stacey, Stephen, Joey, Johnny, Stephanie, JohnRocco and Jack; sister of the late Ted Kirlan. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Angelo Kazalas; and sisters-in-laws, Toula and Athena Kazalas and Elaine James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Annette was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She was proud of her Greek Icarian heritage and a longtime member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Known for her caring and loving personality, infectious laugh, and delicious Greek cooking, YiaYia's greatest joy was spending time with family and watching her grandchildren compete in sports. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh PA 15228. Trisagion Service Friday 7PM. Additional visitation Saturday 11:00AM until time of Funeral Liturgy at Noon at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Mask and social distancing required. Interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to: Pan Icarian Brotherhood, 749 E. Railroad Ave., Verona, PA 15147. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania
Aug
28
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania
Aug
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Aug
29
Liturgy
12:00p.m.
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.