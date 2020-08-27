Age 84, of Dormont, after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late loving parents, Theodore and Mary Kirlan. Devoted and loving wife of the late John G. Kazalas. Beloved mother of George (Jennine), Ted (Lynn), John and Mary Kazalas; cherished YiaYia of John F, Michael, Cullen, Stacey, Stephen, Joey, Johnny, Stephanie, JohnRocco and Jack; sister of the late Ted Kirlan. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Angelo Kazalas; and sisters-in-laws, Toula and Athena Kazalas and Elaine James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Annette was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She was proud of her Greek Icarian heritage and a longtime member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Known for her caring and loving personality, infectious laugh, and delicious Greek cooking, YiaYia's greatest joy was spending time with family and watching her grandchildren compete in sports. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh PA 15228. Trisagion Service Friday 7PM. Additional visitation Saturday 11:00AM until time of Funeral Liturgy at Noon at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Mask and social distancing required. Interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to: Pan Icarian Brotherhood, 749 E. Railroad Ave., Verona, PA 15147. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.