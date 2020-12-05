Menu
Annette Smith
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1939
DIED
October 1, 2020
Annette Smith's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, October 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo in Hugo, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo website.

Published by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Prater, Lamption ,Mills & Coffey Chapel
216 E. Jackson, Hugo, Oklahoma 74743
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Shoals Baptist Church
South on Fallon Road, Hugo, Oklahoma 74743
Funeral services provided by:
Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo
