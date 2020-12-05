Menu
Annette Wyk
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1949
DIED
November 29, 2020
Annette Wyk's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garden Chapel in Pella, IA .

Published by Garden Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Garden Chapel Funeral Home
1301 Main Street, Pella, Iowa 50219
Funeral services provided by:
Garden Chapel
