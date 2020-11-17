Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Annias Weathersby
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1936
DIED
November 6, 2020
Annias Weathersby's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgelawn Funeral Home in Gary, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Annias in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ridgelawn Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408
Nov
20
Interment
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
To Sherry,Adrienne,Darryl,&"Hootie"
Sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. You have my deepest condolences.
Yogie
Friend
November 17, 2020
To my cousins reggie, tasha, adrienne, sherry, michelle
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
From Protho, Thomas, Kelley family
LASHAWN THOMAS KELLEY
November 17, 2020
RIP Sonny

Sonny will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Your memories will be cherished forever. Great man, Great Father and Great Friend and one heck of a mechanic, a true FORD man. See you on the other side with the Son Sunny.
Dallas Tipton
Family
November 16, 2020
god bless you not ever gonna meet a better friend
Tom and Teri Janik
November 16, 2020
Murray Doc Richards
Friend
November 15, 2020
Angela Weathersby
November 15, 2020
My great friend and customer...I pray to God to embrace you in His heavenly kingdom and your family to find peace as they mourn your passing.
I cherish all the special moments we shared over the last 35 years or so, but, my most memorable and simplest was the day we spent on Sonny's back porch munching on barbecued ribs and drinking a few cold ones.
Sonny was a class act who got along with everyone and helped so many people in so many ways...Memory Eternal my dear friend!! God rest your soul!
Dushan Galic
Friend
November 14, 2020