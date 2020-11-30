Menu
Annie Brown
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
Annie Brown's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home in Covington, GA .

Published by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery
, Covington, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
