Annie Cannady
1926 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1926
DIED
December 3, 2020
Annie Cannady's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richardson Funeral Home in Louisburg, NC .

Published by Richardson Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
607 South Main St., Louisburg, North Carolina 27549
Dec
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
607 South Main St., Louisburg, North Carolina 27549
Richardson Funeral Home
