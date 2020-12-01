Menu
Annie Compton
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1940
DIED
November 22, 2020
Annie Compton's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bush Arbor Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
101 Cherry Grove Road, Yanceyville, North Carolina 27379
I haven’t known Annie for a long time. But she was a nice lady who loved her husband and dog. She will be miss greatly.
Crystal Alamance House
Friend
November 23, 2020