Annie Crane
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
Annie Crane's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX .

Published by Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
814 Tidal, Burkburnett, Texas 76354
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
814 Tidal, Burkburnett, Texas 76354
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Young & Company Funeral Home
November 24, 2020