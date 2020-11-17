Menu
Annie Harris
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1927
DIED
November 14, 2020
Annie Harris's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Family Funeral Home in Hueytown, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brooks Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Brooks Family Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brooks Family Funeral Home Chapel
2885 Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive, Hueytown, Alabama 35023
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Family Funeral Home
