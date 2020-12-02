Menu
Annie Miller
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1933
DIED
November 28, 2020
Annie Miller's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. in Laurens, SC .

Published by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cross Hill Mennonite Church
12146 Hwy. 39, Cross Hill, South Carolina 29332
Dec
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cross Hill Mennonite Church
12146 Hwy. 39, Cross Hill, South Carolina 29332
Dec
2
Committal
11:00a.m.
Cross Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery
12146 Hwy. 39, Cross Hill, South Carolina 29332
Funeral services provided by:
The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
