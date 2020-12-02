Annie Miller's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. in Laurens, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Annie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. website.
Published by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.