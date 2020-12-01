Menu
Annie Radney
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1928
DIED
November 16, 2020
Annie Radney's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc in Youngstown, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc
