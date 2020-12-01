Annie Radney's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc in Youngstown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Annie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
