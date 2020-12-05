Anthon DeLeon's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hull Funeral Home - Danbury in Danbury, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hull Funeral Home - Danbury website.
Published by Hull Funeral Home - Danbury on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.