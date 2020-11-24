Menu
Anthony Arrington
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1955
DIED
January 1, 2020
Anthony Arrington's passing at the age of 65 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tillman Riverside Mortuary website.

Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Temple Missionary Baptist Church
1583 W. Union Ave, San Bernardino, California 92411
Funeral services provided by:
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
