Anthony Burch
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1954
DIED
November 18, 2020
Anthony Burch's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by C L Page Mortuary Inc in Jacksonville, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C L Page Mortuary Inc website.

Published by C L Page Mortuary Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
C. L. Page Mortuary, Inc.
3031 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32209
Funeral services provided by:
C L Page Mortuary Inc
