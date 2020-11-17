Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony Contessa
1969 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1969
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Anthony Contessa's passing at the age of 51 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Calling hours
4:00p.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Nov
19
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Funeral services provided by:
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
November 17, 2020