Anthony Costa
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1930
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
US Army
Anthony Costa's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home in Sanford, NC .

Published by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
8220 Bragg Blvd., Ft Bragg, North Carolina 28390
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
