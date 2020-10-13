Anthony H. Costa, Sr.



Age 88 of Monroeville, formerly of East Liberty, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (Romanell) Costa. Loving father of Anthony H. (Linda) Costa, Jr., Ronald N. Costa, Sr., Beverly Ann (James) Ohrman, Dale A. (Cynthia) Costa, and James J. (Patricia) Costa. Proud grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 10. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Angeline (Cuielo) Costa; grandson, Jimmy "Sluggo" Ohrman; sisters, Mary Giarnella and Genevieve Castelli; and brothers, Dominic, Nicholas, Joseph, and Albert Costa. Anthony founded the Mon-Yough Plumbing Apprentice School in September of 1974 and was the director of the school until his passing. He had a pivotal role in the plumbing field of Allegheny County for the majority of his life. He was the President of the Mon Valley Association of Master Plumbers, former Chairman of the Plumbing Advisory Board, and member of the Masonic Lodge #318 North Hills. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be private and entombment will be at Allegheny Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-a-Wish Foundation in memory of Jimmy "Sluggo" Ohrman at 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or call 412-471-9474.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.