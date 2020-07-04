Anthony (Tony) Dean



1976-2020



After a courageous battle with kidney disease and small cell carcinoma, Tony passed away on July 2, 2020. The family is incredibly grateful that a kidney donor prolonged Tony's life long enough so that he was able to be loving father to his daughter Penny. Tony was born September 15, 1976 in Laredo, Texas and he was proud of his Native American heritage. He is the adopted son of Richard and Lana Dean.



Tony attended Ogden City schools. Tony's hobbies were video games, movies and board games. He enjoyed the Japanese culture. He liked to build Gundam models, Legos and could build anything with his hands.



Tony is survived by his wife Allie Manning, his daughter, Penelope (Penny), parents Lana and Rich Dean, siblings Rosie (Dan) Gonzales, Skylar R. (Daanyelle) Dean, Kelsey-Marie (Kyle) Rogan, nephews and nieces Jazalyn, Hollyn, Haavyn, Bowe, Kylee, Hunter, Brady. Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Tim.



The family is thankful for the undying devotion to Tony from Allie. We appreciate the support from Encompass Hospice.



Donations may be made to the Penelope Dean Fund at America First Credit Union.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate Tony's life at a future time.

Published by Legacy from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.