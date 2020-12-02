Menu
Anthony Dudley
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1954
DIED
November 22, 2020
Anthony Dudley's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

Published by Affinity Memorial Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Tabernacle Church of Apostolic Faith
1548 Wentworth Road, Columbus, Ohio 43219
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Memorial Chapel
