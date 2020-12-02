Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony Greco
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 1958
DIED
November 29, 2020
Anthony Greco's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Funeral services provided by:
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.