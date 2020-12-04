Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony Kuches
1926 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1926
DIED
November 26, 2020
Anthony Kuches's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ferfolia Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ferfolia Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 W. Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, Ohio 44067
Dec
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Barnabas Church
9451 Brandywine rd., Northfield, Ohio
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Funeral services provided by:
Ferfolia Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
We of the VFW Post 4929 are deeply sorry to hear of your lost. We send our deepest sympathy and condolences to your family. We at Post 4929 also mourn the loss of Anthony as we have lost another of the greatest generational which we owe so much. God bless your family at this sad time. Members of VFW Post 4929
VFW Post 4929/Twinsburg OH
November 30, 2020
a loved one
November 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the loss of Tony...It was a privilege for me to know him and spend time with him...this is the hardest part of my job, finding out that I have lost a good friend. He will always hold a special place in my heart...Kim Carter
Kim Carter
Friend
November 29, 2020