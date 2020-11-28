Menu
Anthony Lopez
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1929
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Utah Jazz
Anthony Lopez's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Ogden, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Dec
1
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Myers Mortuary of Ogden
845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84404
Dec
1
Rosary
7:30p.m.
livestreamed at www.myers-mortuary.com
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
livestreamed at www.myers-mortuary.com
