Anthony Morris's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Service website.
Published by Serenity Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
