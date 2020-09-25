Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony Michael "Mickey" Nee
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1945
DIED
September 23, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
U.S. Army
Of Level Green, formerly of North Braddock, age 75, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Beloved husband of Judi (Murtland) Nee for 39 wonderful years.

Loving father of Michael (Michelle Vislay) Nee of Level Green, Jodi (Bryan) Simpson of N. Huntingdon, Jennifer Nee of Level Green, and Jonathan (Anna) Nee of Bethel Park.

Cherished brother of James (the late Elaine) Nee and Theresa "Sissy" (Don) Pruchnitzky.

Preceded in death by his parents; Martin Nee, Sr. and Nora (Ridge) Nee, and his brother; Martin "Junior" (surviving spouse, Katherine) Nee, Jr.

Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and his grandpuppy, Bailey.

Mickey worked as a scaleman at the U.S. Steel Edgar Thompson plant in Braddock for over 30 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mickey was an avid outdoorsman, and greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being in the mountains, especially Whipkey Dam. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.

Friends welcome Sunday from 2-4 & 5-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 11 a.m. in St. Barbara Church, Harrison City. Everyone please meet at church.

Mickey will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Sep
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Barbara Church
, Harrison City, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.