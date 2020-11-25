Anthony Neff's passing at the age of 51 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville in Byesville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville website.
Published by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.