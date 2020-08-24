On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Anthony J. Pacienza of Monroeville at the age of 79 went home to be with his Lord God (Jesus) peacefully at his residence. Survived by his beloved wife Joanne (Cavrak) Pacienza of 40 cherished memorable years, and Micah his precious pet and companion.



Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Anthony Pacienza, and his mother, Mary Jane Susko of Greensburg.



He was a loving father of Anthony J. (A.J.); (Cheryl) Pacienza of Saltsburg; Dr. Peter Paul (Christi) Pacienza of Ligonier; and the late David R. (surviving spouse, Jane) Pacienza of Reno, Neveda.



Adored grandfather of Nicole, Ashley, Samantha and Isabella.



Cherished great-grandfather of Alexis Lynn.



Tony was a very lovable, caring and kind person. He was a 1960 graduate of Greensburg High School. From 1963 to 1969 he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He also attended Gateway Tech learning the trade of air conditioning and furnace repair. Later he attended drafting school and worked many years at various Westinghouse Electric plants. Leaving Westinghouse, he began to teach drafting at Triangle Tech in Greensburg. During his retirement years served as a Security Guard at various Pittsburgh locations.



He enjoyed tinkering and repairing old things to give one in need. His favorite pastime was enjoying reading Christian books and watching Sci-Fi movies. One year he decided to visit his son David in Reno driving his 1990 old rusty tarnished red Plymouth Voyager van with 125,000 miles---everyone thought he would never make it--he made it! Reminds of the Beverly Hillbillies going across the dusty flatlands of Kansas into the sunset! Now he has gone (Isaiah 60:1) into the glory of the Lord risen upon him.



He was laid to rest with Military Honors at the Good Shepherd Gardens in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.



Arrangements made by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, 700 Linden Avenue at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.