Anthony Rassat
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1936
DIED
December 1, 2020
Anthony Rassat's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
100 S Nelson St. S, Nelson, Minnesota 56355
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Home
