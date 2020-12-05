Menu
Anthony Shaw
1952 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1952
DIED
November 28, 2020
Anthony Shaw's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Cleveland, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Main Location
2165 East 89th Street William F. Boyd Sr. Way, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Dec
9
Wake
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Main Location
2165 East 89th Street William F. Boyd Sr. Way, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Main Location
2165 East 89th Street William F. Boyd Sr. Way, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Funeral services provided by:
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
