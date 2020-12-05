Menu
Anthony Sheroon
1974 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1974
DIED
November 29, 2020
Anthony Sheroon's passing at the age of 46 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.

Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oak Hill Baptist Church
4085 Oak Hill Road, Sonora, Kentucky 42776
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
