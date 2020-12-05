Anthony Sutton's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.
Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
