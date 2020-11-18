Menu
Anthony Thomas
1963 - 2019
BORN
July 5, 1963
DIED
June 7, 2019
Anthony Thomas's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, June 07, 2019 has been publicly announced by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc in Canton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minnifield Funeral Home Llc website.

Published by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Minnifield Funeral Home Llc
