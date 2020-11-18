Anthony Thomas's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, June 07, 2019 has been publicly announced by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc in Canton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minnifield Funeral Home Llc website.
Published by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.