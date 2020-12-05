Menu
Anthony VanWagoner
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1958
DIED
December 1, 2020
Anthony VanWagoner's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fenton, MI .

Published by Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Temrowski Family Funeral Home
500 Main St., Fenton, Michigan 48430
Funeral services provided by:
Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
