Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony Williams
1975 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1975
DIED
November 29, 2020
Anthony Williams's passing at the age of 45 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anthony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services, Inc.
425 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Dec
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services, Inc.
425 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Dec
9
Committal
1:30p.m.
Allegheny Cemetery
4734 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15201
Funeral services provided by:
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.