Antoinette Grilli's passing at the age of 99 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egan-Ryan Funeral Service in Columbus, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Antoinette in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Egan-Ryan Funeral Service website.
Published by Egan-Ryan Funeral Service on Dec. 7, 2020.
