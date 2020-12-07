Menu
Antoinette Grilli
1921 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1921
DIED
November 30, 2020
Antoinette Grilli's passing at the age of 99 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egan-Ryan Funeral Service in Columbus, OH .

Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
December 7, 2020
Andrea Sauchelli
December 6, 2020