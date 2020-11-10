Menu
Antoinette Marra
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1932
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Antoinette Marra's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stradford Home For Funerals & Crmtns Inc in Staten Island, NY .

Published by Stradford Home For Funerals & Crmtns Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Theresa Church
1634 victory Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10314
Funeral services provided by:
Stradford Home For Funerals & Crmtns Inc
