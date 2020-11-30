Menu
Anton Maleckar
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1947
DIED
November 21, 2020
Anton Maleckar's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond in Hammond, IN .

Published by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Tony was a customer of our for years. But we always thought of him as a friend too. He was the sweetest man . God bless your family- he will be missed.
Marie and Larry Farris
November 29, 2020
The love you shared will comfort you and remain with you forever. May Tony rest in peace.
Bonita Gheaja
November 29, 2020
Dear Millie and Spring, Thinking of you and offering my deepest sympathy to you and your family with the passing of your father. I remember you both always spoke so fondly of him. May your memories of him soothe your grief in the days ahead.
Susan Moss-Yager
November 29, 2020