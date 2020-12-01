Menu
Antonia Rivera
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 2, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
Antonia Rivera's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bosk Funeral Home in Fitchburg, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bosk Funeral Home website.

Published by Bosk Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St, Fitchburg, Massachusetts 01420
Funeral services provided by:
Bosk Funeral Home
