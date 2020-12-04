Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Antonio Gutierrez
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1942
DIED
December 2, 2020
Antonio Gutierrez's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evins Funeral home in Modesto, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Antonio in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evins Funeral home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Evins Funeral home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Evins Funeral Home
3637 Crowslanding Road, Modesto, California 95358
Funeral services provided by:
Evins Funeral home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.