Antonio Mendez
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1944
DIED
November 24, 2020
Antonio Mendez's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .

Published by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
John M. Ireland and Son Funeral Home & Chapel of Capitol Hill
3228 S. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73119
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
