Antonio Mota's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Antonio in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel website.
Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.