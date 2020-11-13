Menu
Antonio Mota
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1929
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Antonio Mota's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Nov
13
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
San Ramon Catholic Church
15706 TX Loop 493, Woodrow, Texas 79424
Funeral services provided by:
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
