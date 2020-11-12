Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Antonio Pierre-Louis
1967 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1967
DIED
November 5, 2020
Antonio Pierre-Louis's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Antonio in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waitt Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Waitt Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main St., Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Nov
14
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
871 North Main St., Randolph, Massachusetts 02358
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
871 North Main St., Randolph, Massachusetts 02358
Funeral services provided by:
Waitt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.