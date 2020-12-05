Menu
Antonio Rodriguez
1992 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1992
DIED
November 12, 2020
Antonio Rodriguez's passing at the age of 28 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Wake
12:00p.m.
Redby Community Center
Highway 1 East, Redby, Minnesota 56670
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Redby Community Center
Highway 1 East, Redby, Minnesota 56670
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
