Antonio Santos's passing at the age of 42 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home in Westfield, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Antonio in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home website.
Published by Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
