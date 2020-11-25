Menu
Antonio Torres
2003 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 2003
DIED
November 18, 2020
Antonio Torres's passing at the age of 16 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
