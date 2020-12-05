Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Antwan Cunningham
1987 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1987
DIED
November 21, 2020
Antwan Cunningham's passing at the age of 33 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Detroit, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Antwan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Butler Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Butler Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
12140 Morang Dr, Detroit, Michigan 48224
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Love Temple
728 Conner, Detroit, Michigan 48215
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New Love Temple
728 Conner, Detroit, Michigan 48215
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.