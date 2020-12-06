Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
April Butters
1951 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1951
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden City Cemetery
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
Weber College
April Butters's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden in Ogden, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of April in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ogden City Cemetery
1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84401
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.