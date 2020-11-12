Menu
April Jones
1963 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1963
DIED
November 7, 2020
April Jones's passing at the age of 56 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge website.

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
