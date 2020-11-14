Menu
April Williams
1972 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1972
DIED
November 8, 2020
April Williams's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service in Washington, IL .

Published by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 14, 2020.
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
Seeing this breaks my heart tremendously.... My fondest memories are of us walking to school together almost every morning to Woodrow Wilson. We would sing, dance, laugh.... we were even crossing guards together. We had so much fun when we were kids. I know we have grown apart since then, but I will never forget your smile, your infectious laugh, and one of the kindest girls I have ever known.... RIP my friend.
Julie (Grant) Barrow
Friend
November 13, 2020