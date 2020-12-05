Menu
Ara Crowe
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020
Ara Crowe's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Dec
12
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
