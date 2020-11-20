Menu
Araceli Guzman
1965 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1965
DIED
November 7, 2020
Araceli Guzman's passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside in Riverside, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside website.

Published by Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
8:00a.m.
Akes Family Funeral Home
9695 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, California 92503
Nov
20
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
4414 14th street, Riverside, California 92501
Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside
